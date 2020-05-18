Downtown Binghamton businesses adjust to curbside pickup

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With retail stores now opening for curbside pickup across the region, the adjustment is easier for some than others. For many Downtown Binghamton businesses having customers decide what they want ahead of time isn't the most natural fit.

"Our sales come from people walking around and finding something and buying it versus knowing they want a head of lettuce or a 12-pack of paper towels," said Robert Wandell, owner of Imagicka on Court Street.

Heidi Weeks, owner of Washington Street's Mabel D. Orr agrees. She says that the inability for customers to come in and browse before making a decision presents challenges.

"Being such an experience store there's so much going on in here and we're so into personal customer service and styling and I've always had a hard time translating that into an online experience," she said. "It's made me realize I have to get creative and instead of getting scared and worried, I've had to rethink the way I run my business."

Weeks says a big challenge has been replicating that ability for customers to come in and browse online.

"I've been posting a lot and selling a lot on Instagram and Facebook that has saved me and now I realize I'm going to need to have a stronger online presence," she said.

Then there's the logistical challenges of downtown itself. Weeks says the current closure of Washington Street due to the construction of a new parking structure is a bit inconvenient, but she's not letting it stop her from getting her customers what they need.

"Gorgeous Washington is closed off probably for another five or six weeks, so what I do is tell people there is a loading zone on Hawley Street between State and Washington so just pull right up and I'll come out with a mask on," she said.

Over at Imagicka, while curbside pickup on Court Street could present a parking and traffic nightmare, Wandell says technology makes it easy.

"Everybody has a cell phone too so they can call and order, do all of this stuff I'm in the red Toyota pickup and I'll bring it out to them," he said.

Challenges aside, Weeks says it's a step in the right direction.

"I think it might inspire people to call or look online more to shop because they can actually pop by," she said. "I miss my customers so it's nice to see their faces."