Free online zumba classes amid pandemic

(WBNG) -- Local Zumba instructor, Sandy Welch, wants to stay connected with students during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now offering free online classes that are open to the public.

"My classes are literally for everyone," Welch says. "Including those with limitations. I encourage everyone to join, do it in their chair, just do the footwork and arm moves, or just listen to the music."

Anyone is welcome to take these free Zumba classes five days a week, Monday through Friday. Her schedule is on her Facebook page, "Zumba with Sandy (Endicott, NY).