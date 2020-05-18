How to avoid digital eye strain while spending more time on screens

(WBNG) -- While we're stuck at home, many people are finding themselves filling their time on a screen.

Whether it's taking online classes or working from home, playing video games, or scrolling through your phone, your electronic devices aren't easy on the eyes.

"Sometimes start to feel some uncomfortable symptoms like blurry vision, eyes get dry, burning. In severe cases you can even get headaches, dizziness, shoulder and neck pain," said associate doctor of optometry at Roberts Eyecare Michael Christensen.

Those are some of the symptoms of digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome.

Dr. Christensen says he's received some calls describing that during this pandemic.

"In both of those cases, I found out that they were on their computers for nine hours a day, their prescriptions weren't accurate," said Dr. Christensen.

But there are some easy things you can do to avoid strain.

First, follow the 20-20-20 rule.

"Every 20 minutes that you're on your computer, take 20 seconds and look off into the distance at least 20 feet away," said Dr. Christensen.

Doctor of optometry Andrew Sacco says that's a good way to give your eyes a break.

"The human eye is at a position of rest looking beyond 20 feet, which is a position of no focus for the human eye for most people," he said.

You can also purchase anti-fatigue or digital lens glasses, which help filter out the blue light electronic devices emit.

"They give a little bit of a boost toward the bottom of our lens which is often where you're looking through when you're looking at your phone, tablet, or computer," said Dr. Christensen.

Many devices also allow you to change your screen settings.

"Almost every kind of device nowadays has some kind of feature that you can implement that will cut down on the blue light that's being emitted. It turns your screens a yellowish, amber kind of color," said Dr. Christensen.

And as simple as it sounds, remember to blink to avoid dry eyes.

"Years ago before all of the small digital electronics, children would play video games, Atari, and not blink their eyes because they don't want to miss the action. But people on a computer, they don't blink either," said Dr. Sacco.

While many offices are only taking in patients in urgent situations, if you're experiencing any symptoms of digital eye strain, you're encouraged to call your eye doctor.