Local university sets date for in-person classes this fall semester

(WBNG) -- Ithaca College is one of the first universities to unveil a plan for students to return in the fall.

In a letter sent to the Ithaca College community, President Shirley Collado says October 5 will be the start to the 2020 fall semester. University leaders say they've created a Return to Campus task force, all to ensure health and safety guidelines are incorporated into every aspect of college operations.

While plans aren't entirely finalized, Collado says they're continuously working toward a safe learning environment.

"It's critical that we provide our students the space that they need so that we can deliver the promise of an IC education," said Collado. "This opening is also very deliberate and intentional that it will allow our faculty and staff to fully prepare to deliver the strongest educational experience."

President Collado says even with the October 5 start date, there will still be a full academic year. She says more information on the academic calendar will be available as they continue to finalize plans.

With many colleges working to find a safe way to bring students back to campus, Binghamton University leaders are taking the next steps toward forming a plan.

In a message sent out to the Binghamton University community, President Harvey Stenger says they have created a Return to Normal (RTN) team, similar to the task force at Ithaca College.

The team is made up of 11 individuals to develop a thorough plan including residence hall and classroom occupancy levels, modes of instruction, transportation, and more.

While there is no set date for students to return to BU's campus, President Stenger says he is "confident we will have a fully workable and detailed plan developed to announce on June 15."

The letter also said the university is working with health officials and the state to ensure they are following CDC guidelines for reopening.