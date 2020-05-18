Lots of quiet weather expected this week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Cool. Slight chance of a few showers. Wind: E/NE 3-8

Tuesday: Partly sunny to cloudy. Wind: E 7-12 High: 62-68

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 7-14 Low: 40-45





Forecast Discussion:





Our area is sandwiched between a cut-off low pressure in the Midwest and Tropical Storm Arthur off the Outer Banks. That storm will NOT impact our area. It will hook out to sea, then curve down toward Bermuda. We do have some moisture around the area and it is providing clouds and a few showers. Any showers this evening will taper tonight and skies remain cloudy with lows in the 40s.

The cut-off low in the Midwest slowly slides into Kentucky and Tennessee Tuesday through Thursday. High pressure builds over top of it into the Great Lakes and northeast. We expect a dry period during this time frame. Highs stay in the mid 60s Wednesday and into the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows stay in the 40s.

There is a bit of uncertainty with the placement and lifecycle of the cutoff low pressure system late week into the Memorial Day weekend. At current we think the vast majority of the precipitation will stay south of the area. There should be an increase in clouds Friday with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday warm up a bit more into the low and mid 70s. Saturday is partly sunny but Sunday brings sun and clouds. Lows both days will be in the 54.

Memorial Day continues to loo dry with sun, clouds and highs in the mid 70s.



