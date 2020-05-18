BREAKING: Missing Endicott man found dead in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Police have confirmed with 12 News that the body found near the Susquehanna River Monday morning was 30-year-old Dominic Davy of Endicott.

Davy was reported missing on April 10.

The Endicott Police Department says a toxicology test is pending at Lourdes Hospital.

They say the cause of death is listed as "undetermined" and "consistent with drowning."

There is no indication of foul play, they say.

Davy was a professor at Binghamton University.

