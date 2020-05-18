No more mango: Flavored e-cigarettes banned in New York

(WBNG) -- New York's ban on flavored e-cigarettes and tobacco purchases in pharmacies went into effect Monday.

Included in the state's budget for 2020-21 that was approved in April, the ban includes all flavors of vaping products that are not tobacco or menthol-flavored.

It has been a long process for this ban to take effect; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tried to ban flavored e-cigarettes using an executive order in September.

In January 2020, New York State Supreme Court Judge Catherine Cholakis ruled the state Public Health and Health Planning Council overstepped its authority, and issued an injunction against the order.

The Broome County Health Department says the ban is a win because of the potential health benefits for teenagers. The department says more than 35 percent of Broome County seniors in high school used vaping products, largely because of fruity flavors.

Additionally, the health department says it's important tobacco sales have been banned in pharmacies as well; the department says research shows the more children and teenagers are exposed to tobacco products, the more likely they are to try them.

Vaping advocates have previously told 12 News this ban would ruin business for local stores that sell flavored e-cigarettes.

They said because the age to buy tobacco products is 21, it should be up to adults to make their own choices and a blanket ban is unfair to adults who want to use flavored e-cigarettes.