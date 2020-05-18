Owego’s Evee Coleman commits to Binghamton University

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Owego Free Academy junior Evee Coleman will continue her basketball career at Binghamton University.

Coleman announced her commitment on Twitter Sunday night.

Coleman said she was recruited by Binghamton her freshman year, and the Bearcats program aligned with everything she was looking for in a college basketball program.

"They have a great family program and everyone's so close. I know players on the team already, I've been to their games, everything about the way they play and the whole program is amazing."

Coleman said she paid close attention to the Bearcats during their successful 2019-2020 season, and coach Bethann Shapiro Ord played a huge factor in her decision.

"She always kept me in the program and talked to me a lot, I've been with her since 9th grade so that's been awesome, it really helped make my decision."

Coleman said she explored other options, but recently decided staying local was the path she wanted to take.

"It means the world to me that I can play so close to home and have my family there. I'm just super excited to play and have my career here."

As an Owego Indian, Coleman has been named All-State twice, is a two-time STAC Metro all-star, and was named All-Tioga County defensive player in 2019 and 2020.

This past season, Coleman averaged 20.2 points and 12 rebounds per game.

