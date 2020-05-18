Police investigating body found in Susquehanna River

OWEGO (WBNG) -- New York State Police are on the scene of an investigation regarding the discovery of a body along the Susquehanna River, according to the police chief of the Endicott Police Department.

A kayaker who found the body says it was located near the Les Wagner Rowing Center

Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey confirmed he is sending an investigator to the scene. State police confirmed to 12 News they are investigating.

Police have not identified the body.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.