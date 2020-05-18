Single car rollover in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City Police responded to the scene of a car rolled over at the corner of Ivy Place and Aetna Road Monday evening.

Johnson City Police say the people inside the vehicle were able to get themselves out of the car safely. Our 12 News crew on the scene saw some people being put in an ambulance.

Police on the scene would not confirm any injuries or how the rollover happened.

Johnson City Police, Johnson City Fire Dept., Union Volunteer Emergency Squad, and State Police all responded to the scene.