The Arena’s search for a new sponsor begins

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As of June 30, Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena will no longer have "Floyd L. Maines" attached to its name.

Toward the end of 2019, Maines informed the Arena it would not be renewing the naming rights contract between the two, after a six-year partnership.

Arena manager Chris Marion says a new deal will not be in place by June 30, because it is a timely process that needs to be done the right way.

"We're going to take our time, make sure we write the RFP or request for proposal for the next sponsor in a way that meets our goals, the goals of the community, the Veterans Memorial Arena.

Currently, the Arena is developing the RFP, which Marion says is the most important step and he hopes will be sent out within 30 days.

"You want to make sure you are defining exactly what you want to get out of the relationship so the potential sponsor knows what they are getting, the county knows what it's getting, and we're all on the same page."

Marion added it is a lengthy process from start to finish.

"Developing the RFP, getting it out to the companies in the area, letting them review it, reviewing the proposals that come back, negotiating a contract, getting approvals and then actually implementing it, it's quite a bit," he says.

Marion said he expects the entire process to be complete within four to five months, in line with the start of the next Binghamton Devils season.

"There's a lot of things that need to fall into place when you look at the marketing that goes along with the naming rights. From the physical signage, to the digital signage to the name of the building appearing on printed tickets," he says.

Marion says the Maines contract was worth $75,000, but said "when we put out a proposal, we don't necessarily put out a minimum number," adding "obviously the more money that comes in the more we can do with the facility in terms of reducing the property tax support the building receives.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Marion said he is optimistic when they send out the RFP, companies will be interested in a sponsorship.

"We're looking not just for the company to put their name on our building or logo on our uniforms, but a partner that's going to really honor the building and its purpose, help us bring more events to the building, and take us through this phase we're in now and create a building we can be proud of for another 50 years," said Marion.

