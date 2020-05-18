Village of Endicott to begin hydrant flushing

ENDICOTT (WBNG)- The village of Endicott says it is scheduling hydrant flushing beginning on Monday.

They said that the flushing will be happening between 9 pm and midnight.

The streets that will be affected tonight include:

East Main Street, West Main Street, Loder Street, Liberty Avenue, South Nanticoke Avenue, Union Street, Badger Avenue, Prospect Street, West Edwards, Street, Valley Street, Keeler Street, Davis Avenue, Lillian Avenue, Moss Avenue, Church Street, Hazel Avenue, West Wendell Street, Elm Street, Maple Street, Frey Avenue, Grippen Avenue, Mills Avenue, Jennings Street, West Franklin Street, Page Avenue, June Street, Birdsall Street, Hooper Rd, Smith Drive, Leonard Drive, Scribner Drive, Kemp Drive, Briar Lane, Dean Drive, Frazier Drive, Royal Rd., and Lacey Drive.

They said if you notice discolored water, run cold tap water only until it runs clear and to call (607) 757-2445 for questions or more information.