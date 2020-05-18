What is Broome County’s ‘Reopening Playbook’ and why businesses should be aware of it

(WBNG) -- The Agency in Broome County, which helps with the local economic development, has created a playbook to help businesses re-open safely and legally.

The Agency's "Reopening Playbook" is something Executive Director, Stacey Duncan, and her team have come up with once they learned Broome County was set to reopen on May 15th.

"As guidelines from the state and others started to come out, we started to create that aggregated list and we plan to share that broadly," said Duncan, who is also the President of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

The playbook is a continuously updated document, which is what Duncan refers to as a "living and breathing" document. So, if the CDC, OSHA, or the state changes any guidelines for businesses, that PDF will be updated immediately, so business owners know what to do and what not to do.

However, that's not all. The document doesn't just show you all the guidelines from the government. It actually helps you create a step-by-step plan for the reopening phases.

"It has things like 'how do you create a back to work plan?'" said Duncan. "Some things you need to include for the safety of your employees and then all of the connections to the state and federal resources that they'll need to help them."

Duncan says this is uncharted territory businesses and the overall economy is trying to navigate, which is why she believes this playbook will help keep everything stable as we move forward in reopening.

For more information on the playbook and resources from The Agency, click here.