What’s reopened in our area?New
(WBNG) -- On May 15, the New York On-Pause order ended for the Southern Tier.
The ending of the order initiated the first phase of four in opening New York.
Phase one allowed manufacturing and construction workers to return to work. It also allowed retail locations to open up of they provide curbside pick-up.
Additionally, some municipalities have opened their offices, parks and more.
Binghamton:
- Curfew requiring residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for essential travel ended on May 16
- Suspension of the City’s blue bag requirement for refuse collection ended on May 16
- Suspension of parking meter enforcement and code enforcement violations in non-emergency / public safety situations ended on Ma 16
Owego:
- Town Hall opening May 18
- Hickories Park and Hickories Park bathrooms May 18
Town of Union:
- Town of Union refuse and recycling service returns to normal collection schedule May 18
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.