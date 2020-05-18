What’s reopened in our area?

(WBNG) -- On May 15, the New York On-Pause order ended for the Southern Tier.

The ending of the order initiated the first phase of four in opening New York.

Phase one allowed manufacturing and construction workers to return to work. It also allowed retail locations to open up of they provide curbside pick-up.

Additionally, some municipalities have opened their offices, parks and more.

Binghamton:

Curfew requiring residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for essential travel ended on May 16

Suspension of the City’s blue bag requirement for refuse collection ended on May 16

Suspension of parking meter enforcement and code enforcement violations in non-emergency / public safety situations ended on Ma 16

Owego:

Town Hall opening May 18

Hickories Park and Hickories Park bathrooms May 18

Town of Union:

Town of Union refuse and recycling service returns to normal collection schedule May 18

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.