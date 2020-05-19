10th annual Duck Derby adoptions start; fundraising event to continue this summer

(WBNG) -- With many events cancelled throughout the Southern Tier, there's one summer race that'll leave you quackin'.

On July 26, the Broome County Humane Society says thousands of rubber ducks will waddle their way to the finish line at Highland Park in Endwell.

"Right now, we're just planning for things to be business as usual with activities, things for children, food vendors," said Lauren Heilweil, fund development coordinator for the Broome County Humane Society.

Each year, thousands of adopted rubber ducks race. The lucky owner of the winning duck goes home $5,000 richer. The rest of the money from adoptions goes back to the shelter. Organizers say the fundraiser helps prepare animals for life beyond the shelter.

"We have to get all their shots, they all have to be spayed or neutered, they have to be tested for diseases that are apparent in cats, we have to make sure they're in the best care possible," said Heilweil.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, previous fundraisers haven't looked the same. While the Duck Derby is the humane society's largest fundraiser, this year is especially crucial to secure the funding needed.

"Especially this year with services and income being down a little bit, we are really depending on this money to help get us through. Every dollar we bring in really does make a difference in the lives of the animals we care for and it really does help out our community in the long run," said Heilweil.

If you would like to adopt a duck, you can visit the humane society's website. 10,000 ducks will be available for adoption on a first-come, first-serve basis.