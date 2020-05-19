$7.3 million street improvement project begins in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Crews in Binghamton are beginning their first reconstruction projects of the summer in Binghamton Tuesday.

The construction is happening on the intersection of Davis Street and Laurel Avenue on Binghamton's West Side.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says the city's plans of improving around 12 miles of city streets this season will cost $7.3 million.

The project will be funded mainly through grants and local capital bond.

Street will be milled and paved but some streets will be completely reconstructed. Sidewalks and aging water and sewer lines will be constructed.

David says the project improves infrastructure and also gets people back to work.

PHOTO CREDIT: Office of Binghamton Mayor Rich David