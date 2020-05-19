Appeals court OKs June 23 NY Democratic presidential primary

NEW YORK (AP) -- A federal appeals court has given a green light to New York state's June 23 Democratic presidential primary.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday agreed with a lower court judge who ruled that the primary must include the contest over the state's objections.

Three appeals judges on Friday heard arguments but demonstrated then that they agreed with withdrawn candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang that the primary should occur.

Elections were already scheduled for June 23 for numerous other races, including for state and Congressional offices.

The Democratic presidential primary had been canceled on the grounds that the coronavirus posed too big a safety threat.