Binghamton University speaks out on death of professor

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University has responded to the death of 30-year-old Dominic Davy, a professor on the campus.

Davy was found dead along the Susquehanna River in Owego Monday morning. He was reported missing to the Endicott Police Department on April 10.

A statement from Binghamton University can be read below:

The campus is saddened to learn of the death of Dominic Davy, a doctoral student in the College of Community and Public Affairs (CCPA) and adjunct lecturer at Binghamton University. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this young father and veteran whose students have called him selfless and inspirational,” said President Harvey Stenger. “His loss is a loss for our entire campus community.” For those in need of counseling services, the University Counseling Center (UCC), along with the Dean of Students Office and CARE Team, can offer support. To reach someone after hours or for emergencies, students should call 911 or the UCC after-hours counselor by calling 607-777-2772 and selecting #2. During business hours, students who would like to speak to someone should reach out to the UCC by calling 607-777-2772 or the Dean of Students Office and CARE Team by calling 607-777-2804. Faculty and staff seeking assistance should contact the Employee Assistance Program at 607-777-6655 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. An off-campus coordinator can be reached after hours by calling the 24-hour EAP call line at 1-800-822-0244. The Binghamton University Interfaith Council is also available to students, faculty and staff via email at buic@binghamton.edu.

The university says it is planning a public Zoom event for those mourning the loss of Davy.

Details for the event will available later, the university says.