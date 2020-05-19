Broome County Parks offer guidelines for a safe Memorial Day picnic

(WBNG) -- With Memorial Day weekend approaching and temperatures on the rise the Broome County Department of Parks and Recreation say they are preparing for a busy weekend.

"I think it's important to have a safe space in today's world where you can get outside," says Liz Woidt, Director of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services for Broome County Parks. "I would anticipate we're going to have a higher number because it is Memorial Day weekend people are going to be looking for a place to go and have a picnic with the family."

While Woidt says the parks department encourages people to get outside and enjoy the weather, they do have a few requests.

Woidt says if you are thinking of having the picnic the parks offer plenty of space to spread out and have fun, but you should limit such outings to only members of your household with whom you are already isolating with.

"It should just be your immediate family, just a picnic spread out throughout the park there's no need to congregate we have tons of fields, open spaces picnic areas where you can really social distance," she says.

There are a few things in the park that won't be open this weekend including the playgrounds.

Woidt says despite New York State announcing that beaches will be open on Memorial Day this year, that is not the case for Broome County beaches.

"Our beaches will not be opening Memorial Day Weekend, a date will be determined and we will definitely announce that to everyone."

Woidt says the guidelines are in place to keep visitors safe. She says the goal is for the parks to continue serving as a bright spot for families and individuals to escape the stress of isolating inside.

"People have vacations they have these other things planned and obviously those plans are going to be changing but at least we still have these beautiful parks, these locations for people to have a little stay-get away," she says.