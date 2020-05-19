Broome County says ‘hundreds of thousands’ of masks have been distributed, more to come

Broome County May 19 coronavirus update

Masks distribution

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced "hundreds of thousands" of personal protective equipment have been transported from the county's Endwell emergency management center to area hospitals, nursing homes and the community.

County officials, Senator Fred Akshar and Binghamton Rotary Club officials say masks have been secured for small businesses and non-profits in the Southern Tier.

15,000 masks will be distributed. Rotary leaders call it a "small but important part" in combating the virus.

Garnar says the distribution of masks should help with the second phase of reopening.

The county is still accepting donations at the 3006 Wayne St. in Endwell facility.

Coronavirus numbers:

There are 80 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

30 people have died from the virus 314 have recovered.

