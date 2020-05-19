FASNY offers grilling, fire safety tips as lockdowns ease

(WBNG) -- The Fireman's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is offering BBQ and fire safety tips as Memorial Day approaches and lockdowns throughout the state ease.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 20,000 people went to the hospital due to grilling-related injuries from 2014 to 2018. They say grills were involved in nearly 4,000 structure fires in that time.

FASNY says do the following tips to stay safe when grilling:

Use propane and charcoal grills outdoors

Grills should be placed away from homes, deck railings, leaves and branches

Keep children and pets away

Clean grease and fat buildup from grill trays

Do not leave a grill unattended

Ensure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it

“The warmer weather will certainly encourage New Yorkers to break out their BBQ’s for some outdoor cooking,” said FASNY President Steven Klein in a statement sent to 12 News.

“We want all residents to stay safe as we emerge from quarantine and heed some basic safety tips. We also remind everyone to continue to follow social distancing rules to keep their families and other families safe for the coming months," Klein said.