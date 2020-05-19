Finally, pleasant Spring weather

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 64 (62-68) Wind ESE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42 (40-46) Wind ESE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mostly sunny is possible. High 66 (64-70) Wind ESE 5-10 mph

We have a situation very similar to Monday. We'll have a mix of clouds today, one difference, no showers. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of average. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight.

Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny skies are possible. High pressure over eastern Quebec will slide to the south. This will give us quiet weather for much of the forecast. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday with partly cloudy skies Friday.

It looks like a low will try to move in from the south Saturday and Sunday. High pressure over Nova Scotia will block this low, keeping us dry. Skies will be partly cloudy for Monday, Memorial Day.

