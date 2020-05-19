Hair no longer on hold: Services across the Southern Tier prepare to reopen

(WBNG) -- Hair services across the Southern Tier are preparing to open their doors under phase two of New York's reopening plan.

"Everyone is being amazing and patient, but we have just been moving hundreds of people back a week, back a week, back a week," said Salon Trend owner Sherette Parker.

Vestal's Salon Trend is just one of many salons across the Southern Tier ready to welcome clients, after being closed for two and a half months.

Parker says her team was "beyond excited" when they learned the news, but also "a little apprehensive because everyday we went from April 15 to thinking we were opening to April 30 to May 15," adding "this seems a little more real."

Parker says Salon Trend already closely follows New York state guidelines, and right now they're enforcing everything they already do to keep the salon clean.

In addition, Salon Trend will provide masks for clients, and stylists will wear masks while working.

"There's going to be some new things, a shield around the desk, new forms everyone has to sign, we can't have people drop in like that used to. The precautionary measures are just going to look a little more extreme."

Fifteen miles away in Owego, Andy & Son Barbershop is doing the same.

Master barber and owner Matt Romano said "it's been a long two months," being closed, and he is eager to return to work.

The barber shop will operate at half capacity, and take other measures, like marking chairs, wearing personal protective equipment and keeping a minimal amount of people inside the shop.

"We'll take a guys name and number. If it's a nice day out take a chair, line up on the sidewalk."

No matter which type of service you visit for a style, they're just as eager to return, as you.

"It's part of our life. You establish these great repoirs with all your customers, you become part of one's life," said Romano.

"We're so excited to do hair and see everyone. I believe there's hope and a lot of opportunity on the other side of this," said Parker.

If all goes as planned, phase two will begin two weeks from when phase one began, which is May 29. May 29 marks Salon Trend's six-year anniversary.

