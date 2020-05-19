“I miss him so much”: how a family is overcoming challenges of dementia through quarantine

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- When 83-year-old Jack Kelly had to stay in isolation in his nursing home with dementia, his family looked for many ways to stay connected.

Jack Kelly has been married to his wife, Mary, for 65 years. In recent years, they both have been diagnosed with dementia and have been struggling being apart.

The two have 20 children together. Their 18th daughter, Sara Price, takes care of them and keeps the family connected through Skype and Zoom calls.

Her father was placed in the care of Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly when he suffered a stroke and had to go to rehab back in January. Sara says he was making great progress, but the pandemic hit, and they couldn't continue visiting him. She says he had to be put in isolation before he tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

"There was…a couple of days when we didn't think we were ever going to see him again," said Price.

With Elderwood being the hot spot for Tioga County, Price says it was scary leaving her father all alone, but did trust the care of the staff there. She says the real challenge was trying to make sure both her parents remembered each other.

"The only thing that it takes to remind him of everything is all he has to do is see my mom's face," said Price. "It's the same for her, too. All she has to do is see his face and they are back to where they need to be as a far as reality."

Jack is an Air Force veteran and a former volunteer firefighter. Mary and Sara say his attitude has been nothing but positive. However, Mary still feels the pain of being alone, saying, "I miss him so much. I can't even tell you how much."

They say Jack is now out of isolation and the family hopes to visit him soon, at least at his room's window.