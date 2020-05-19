Local churches prepare for reopening

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As New York state reopens in phases throughout the coming weeks, local churches are making some adjustments to help get people back in their doors.

Father Dennis Ruda at All Saints National Catholic Church in Johnson City said he misses the people who once filled his pews.

"The Sunday structure has been definitely changed," said Ruda.

After phase one of reopening the state began Friday, he now has to plan how his church can safely hold mass again.

"We were told probably or hopefully around June 29 churches would be able to reopen," Ruda told 12 News,

His church's headquarters and the CDC sent guidelines they much follow, which means some changes for Father Ruda and the congregation.

"All of the sacremental functions of the mass other than the mass will be omitted. No commmunion, no singing, no altar servers. The priest will handle everything himself," said Ruda. "They'll have to wear masks theyll have to be distanced in the pews and all of the pew items in the pew racks books pamphlets will all have to be removed."

Churches and places of worship are part of phase four in Governor Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan, the last phase of the plan.