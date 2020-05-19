Lourdes expands COVID-19 testing with rapid-result kits

(WBNG) -- Lourdes Hospital announced it has further expanded its testing capabilities Tuesday.

Lourdes says it bought three testing platforms. One allows COVID-19 tests to be completed in four hours and can test up to 500 people per day.

The other two testing kits can deliver results in at least 15 minutes, they say.

The hospital says a $125,000 grant from the Decker Foundation helped in purchasing materials to make the rapid testing possible.

Lourdes says tests will primarily be given to severely ill patients and people over 60.