Maine-Endwell graduate prepares for college football season

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) - In a time of change Boston College starting, football safety Mike Palmer is trying to keep things close to normal.

"I've been trying to keep close to the same routine as I had at school," Palmer told 12 News Tuesday.

The Maine-Endwell graduate is entering his senior season with the Eagles, a season that began with no spring football.

"Being that it was my last spring ball in college it was a little unfortunate that it got short," Palmer says.

With the season set to start in just three months, Palmer is preparing for it to begin on time.

"We have to because if you're not preparing for the season to start when it is supposed to start, if it does start when it is supposed to start you are going to be behind the ball," he says.

The team has kept up with meetings on Zoom despite the coaches not offering much information on a plan for the season.

"There's so much unknown so we kinda try and stay away from it we just go by hoping it will come when it is supposed to come," Palmer said.

Going into his final ride, Palmer is willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field.

He says, "Maybe they'll only have conference games, maybe games with no fans to be it doesn't matter what the circumstances is I just want to get that last senior season in."

Palmer says he looks forward to beginning the season on time against the team that plays right in his backyard.

"First game is going to come against Syracuse on September 4th so that is way we are preparing and attacking it," he said.

