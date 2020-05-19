Southern Tier Tuesdays: Friends of Rogers

(WBNG) -- Friends of Rogers has been managing the Environmental Education programs at the Rogers Center since 2011. They are is this week's recipient of Southern Tier Tuesdays two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, although the buildings and bathrooms are closed, community members are welcome to walk the trails, feed the fish, and enjoy wildlife while social distancing. The organization usually holds school field trips in April, May and June, but without schools open in the Spring, they have lost that annual revenue.

Friends of Rogers relies on grants, memberships and donations to keep program fees low or free to the community so everyone can participate and learn. They plan to use this grant for the upcoming season and say it's coming at the perfect time for them.

For more information, visit their website, call 607-674-4733.