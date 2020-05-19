Students capture life during a pandemic through pictures

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- A picture is worth a thousand words.

That is especially true for the photos some Windsor High School digital photography students took.

Art teacher Lisa Pilvelis came up with the idea to assign her students to take pictures of life during a pandemic.

She says she wanted to see a student's perspective of what has become the new normal.

"Art is all about communication and expressing yourself. And I thought since this is the new norm, allowing the kids to have that opportunity to share their thoughts, share their feelings through the visual media," said Pilvelis.

The students photographed things like a trip to the grocery store, empty parking lots, and people wearing masks.

"You want a great focal point that really draws your viewer into seeing what you're trying to capture. And you also want to try and capture emotion," said senior Reid Schmidt.

Students say this assignment was unlike any other, provoking more feelings and emotion.