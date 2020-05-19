Subject in FedEx truck leads law enforcement across counties

(WBNG) -- A police chase that began in Broome County ended in Tioga County with one subject being taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Kate Newcomb with the Broome County Sheriff's Office told 12 News the subject stole a FedEx truck. The truck was reported stolen on Monday.

Capt. Newcomb says a deputy noticed the truck on Route 79 in the Town of Lisle and a chase ensued before ending in Newark Valley.

The truck is in possession of the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Captain Newcomb says it's too early to comment on potential charges.