SungEel MCC Americas responds to concerns over Endicott battery recycling facility

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- After months of silence, SungEel MCC Americas CEO Danish Mir responded to resident concerns in a statement Tuesday.

As 12 News has reported, SungEel is set to operate a lithium ion battery recycling facility in Endicott. The DEC already granted the company an air permit, however, many people in the village have spoken out with concerns over pollution and safety.



Mir said in a statement the company is listenting to the community's response. It read in part, "Our first concern will always be the safety of current and future Endicott residents, and we will remain transparent by continuing to share information and respond to your concerns."



He added more information will be released in the coming days about the facility.

