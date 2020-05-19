‘This is faith in action’: Endicott parishoners find true gift of giving

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- One local community is finding faith in each other as members of the Church of the Holy Family donated a bus load of food to Mother Teresa's Cupboard Tuesday.

For two to three weeks, parishioners have been dropping off non-perishable goods to the church. From there, the goods were loaded up onto a bus until it was completely filled.

Tuesday morning, the bus stopped at Mother Teresa's Cupboard, a local food pantry on Garfield Avenue in Endicott. Volunteers From Catholic Charities of Broome County helped unload all of the food, sort it and finally put it away on the pantry shelves.

For people involved with the project, the act of service is all about helping their larger community.

"We really tried to meet the needs of our community right now, with so many people being unemployed," said Loretta Hudy, the director of faith formation for the church. "Even within our own church community we have felt it, so whatever we can do, our parishioners have really stepped up."

Hudy said the church regularly works with Mother Teresa's, but because of the ongoing pandemic, they felt it was important to go above and beyond.

For food pantry staff, putting their energy into doing good for the community finds its way back to them.

"Every time I give and do a good thing and help people, something from somewhere comes and helps me," said Cheryl Langevin.

If you would like to volunteer at the food pantry, please call Catholic Charities of Broome County at 607-729-9166.