Will the Memorial Day weekend remain dry?

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Wind: SE 3-8 Low: 39-45

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to sunny and breezy at times. Wind: SE 7-14G23 High: 63-69

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear and chilly. Wind: Light Low: 36-42

Forecast Discussion:

We’re going to be enjoying some quiet and tranquil weather the next few days before our weather turns more unsettled for the upcoming holiday weekend.

A cut-off low in the Midwest continues to slowly slide into Kentucky and Tennessee through Thursday. High pressure builds over top of it into the Great Lakes and northeast. We expect a dry period during this time frame. Highs stay in the mid 60s Wednesday and into the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows stay in the 40s.

There has been a bit of a change to the long range forecast. The cutoff low pressure system looks to slowly wobble northeast and open up into a weak trough of low pressure. This brings more clouds and some rain changes to us. It also likely knocks temps back a bit due to clouds. This change in the forecast to a chance of showers is the result of the change in location and shape of the low late week into the Memorial Day weekend. The first chance of showers comes Friday; at 30%.

Saturday and Sunday remain seasonable with partly sunny skies. The chance of showers is 30% Saturday and drops below 10% Sunday. Lows both days will be around 54.

Memorial Day continues to look mainly dry with partial sun and highs in the low 70s. Next Tuesday stays partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Both days have a slight chance of showers.