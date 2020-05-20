A closer look at rapid testing capabilities

(BINGHAMTON) – Yesterday, Lourdes Hospital announced three testing platforms it’s using to ramp up COVID-19 testing in our area, and today, 12 News took a closer look at them.

The three tests include ID Now, BioFire and the Hologic Panther, each of them providing speedy results for patients and doctors.

"We're able to test more patients now than we would've before,” said Dr. Michael Zur, the director of the testing lab. "You can be pretty confident that if somebody tests positive through these, they are positive and we will treat them accordingly.”

The ID Now test can process samples and deliver a result within five to 15 minutes. BioFire’s system can give results within 15 to 45 minutes.

The Hologic Panther, however, can take between 250 and 500 samples and process them within 4 to 6 hours in order to determine whether a person has tested positive or negative for the coronavirus.

Dr. Zur says these kits have been extremely helpful in terms of getting information to patients quickly, as well as conserving PPE for nurses and doctors, because the longer the waiting period, the more time staff must assume a person is COVID-19 positive.

The speed of these tests means some accuracy can be lost, but Dr. Zur doesn’t just look at one test.

“We don't rely on one test method to prove somebody is negative for COVID-19,” Dr. Zur said.

A recent $125,000 grant from the Decker Foundation helped the hospital in gaining testing supplies, like these kits.

“It was a real struggle to get supplies for any of these testing platforms in the beginning,” Dr. Zur said. “That money allowed us to double the capacity on our BioFire platform. It's all very helpful in expanding our testing capabilities.”

The hospital is limited in the number of tests it can perform each week, and prioritizes patients based off of the severity of illness, age and symptoms shown.

Zur and the lab try to send tests out to New York State if they feel like a patient still might have COVID-19 even after testing negative with one of the kits.