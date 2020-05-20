Apalachin native to launch with NASA

(WBNG)- A local man will be arriving at Kennedy's Space Station on Wednesday afternoon for the SpaceX Demo-2 mission.

According to NASA'S website, Apalachin native and astronaut Douglas Hurley, who graduated from Owego-Apalachin in 1984, will be joining astronaut Robert Behnken and launching to the International Space Station next week.

On Wednesday, they will be departing from Ellington Field in Houston, Texas and flying to Kennedy's Space Center. They are expected to arrive at the Launch and Landing Facility at around 4 p.m.

Behnken and Hurley will fly to the station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy’s historic Launch Complex 39A.

The Demo-2 mission will serve as an end-to-end flight test to validate the SpaceX crew transportation system, from launch to docking to splashdown.

It is the final flight test for the system to be certified for regular crew flights to the station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

The events will be broadcast live on NASA Television and online at www.nasa.gov/live.

The official liftoff is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at 4:33 p.m.