Binghamton Police respond to shots fired on Maple Street

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Patrol Division responded to reports of shots fired on Tuesday night.

The police department says they responded to the reports of shots fired at approximately 8:53 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene on 11 Maple Street, officers say they conducted a preliminary investigation.

They say the investigation revealed that a physical dispute occurred in the street between a group of male individuals and gunshots were fired by an unknown suspect.

Police officials say one of the individuals involved was treated for facial injuries. They also say no one was injured from the gunshots.

The police department says there is no threat to the public because they believe this incident is not a random act.

If anyone as information regarding this incident, they should contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.