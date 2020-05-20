Binghamton University announces fall semester plans

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger says the fall semester will officially begin on August 26 and the academic calendar is not changing.

Officials at Binghamton University say they are working on ways they can have students move in much earlier than the August 26 start date, so there is a gradual increase of students on campus.

University President Harvey Stenger says he is concerned about parties on campus when students return, but they have a few ideas on ways they can educate students on the importance of social distancing.

Officials say they will not be laying off any staff. President Stenger says the school has about 10% flexibility in the budget and the Deans and Vice President will work with 90% of their normal budget.

Additionally, officials say they created a learning model called "Hyflex," where students will be able to take classes both in-person and online.

Binghamton University switched to distanced learning on March 19 due to coronavirus concerns.