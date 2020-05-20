BU students play vital economic role in Vestal, downtown Binghamton

(WBNG) -- With the plan for Binghamton University students to return now set, a closer look shows their impact on our area is immense.

Officials say students are a major economic factor for the Town of Vestal, but also for many downtown restaurants and businesses in Binghamton as well. Owner of The Shop Eugenie Zynda says her restaurant wouldn't be able to stay in business without students playing a role.

Zynda says students often come in large groups of ten or more to hangout, grab a drink and a quick bite to eat. She says business slows down drastically in the summer when they're not around, and so The Shop typically closes for 6 weeks in July and August.

She told 12 News Wednesday the Binghamton community is extremely resilient, but even still, if students weren't returning, some businesses would be forced to close. Zynda says students are part of the fabric of the community.

"Binghamton is a college town, so these students mean everything, and we feel it when they leave in the summer, and we always get through it," she said. "This semester is basically like they left a couple of months early, and of course that has huge impacts on all the businesses."

Zynda says graduation weekend is typically the busiest time of the year for her restaurant, and with an atypical celebration this year, it left a dent in her bottom line.

On Wednesday afternoon, Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer said not only do students spend money in the local economy, their character is a huge boost to the area.

"Very very helpful… I've never run into anyone of them that weren't very respectful and did not want to help the community," Schaffer told 12 News.