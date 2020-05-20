Cuomo: Religious gatherings of no more than 10 people allowed

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that he is allowing religious gatherings of no more than 10 people.

Governor Cuomo said in a press conference that beginning on Thursday, May 21, religious gatherings of no more than 10 people will be allowed statewide.

Cuomo also said there must be strict social distancing guidelines enforced, and all participants must wear masks. He said the state has asked that they provide drive-in or parking lot services that may also begin on Thursday.

Additionally, Cuomo said the state is working with the Interfaith advisory Council to discuss how they can safely bring back religious services.