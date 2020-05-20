DCMO BOCES releases dates for last day of school

DCMO BOCES releases dates for last day of schoolNew
(WBNG) -- The District Superintendent of the Delaware, Chenango, Madison and Otsego BOCES announced tentative dates in June for the last day of the 2019-2020 school year on Wednesday.
District Superintendent Perry Dewey said all county closures due to the coronavirus and remaining snow days were some factors that helped determine specific dates for the last day of school for each district.
Superintendent Dewey says the dates listed are subject to change if Governor Cuomo or the New York State Education Department gives further guidance and pending Board of Education approval.
The following is the list of the last day of the 2019-2020 school year in the order of student's last day, then staff.
Afton: June 17; June 17
Bainbridge-Guilford: June 15; June 19
Delaware Academy at Delhi: June 16; June 16
Downsville: June 12, June 15
Frankin: June 15; June 17
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: June 17; June 17
Greene: June 15; June 15
Hancock: June 12; June 15
Norwich: June 17; June 18
Otselic Valley: June 15; June 15
Oxford: June 18, June 18
Sherburne-Earlville: June 12; June 15
Sidney: June 12; June 12
Unadilla Valley: June 17; June 19
Unatego: June 15; June 15
Walton: June 17; June 17