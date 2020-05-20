DCMO BOCES releases dates for last day of school

(WBNG) -- The District Superintendent of the Delaware, Chenango, Madison and Otsego BOCES announced tentative dates in June for the last day of the 2019-2020 school year on Wednesday.

District Superintendent Perry Dewey said all county closures due to the coronavirus and remaining snow days were some factors that helped determine specific dates for the last day of school for each district.

Superintendent Dewey says the dates listed are subject to change if Governor Cuomo or the New York State Education Department gives further guidance and pending Board of Education approval.

The following is the list of the last day of the 2019-2020 school year in the order of student's last day, then staff.

Afton: June 17; June 17

Bainbridge-Guilford: June 15; June 19

Delaware Academy at Delhi: June 16; June 16

Downsville: June 12, June 15

Frankin: June 15; June 17

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: June 17; June 17

Greene: June 15; June 15

Hancock: June 12; June 15

Norwich: June 17; June 18

Otselic Valley: June 15; June 15

Oxford: June 18, June 18

Sherburne-Earlville: June 12; June 15

Sidney: June 12; June 12

Unadilla Valley: June 17; June 19

Unatego: June 15; June 15

Walton: June 17; June 17