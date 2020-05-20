DEC requires new documentation and public comment period on proposed Endicott facility

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - After approving a permit for a battery recycling facility in Endicott in March, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation now wants additional information and a chance for the public to weigh in.

In a letter Wednesday to SungEel MCC America in regards to its proposed lithium ion battery recycling facility, NYSDEC says a modified permit is now required to move forward after the state recently became aware that some lithium ion batteries contain poly fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS.)

SungEel MCC recently submitted a statement to the NYSDEC saying: "Our first concern will always be the safety of current and future Endicott residents, and we will remain transparent by continuing to share information and respond to your concerns."

