Garnar: What to expect for Memorial Day weekend

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gave an update on what to expect for Memorial Day weekend in the county on Wednesday.

Director of Parks, Elizabeth Woidt is encouraging everyone to stay local for the holiday weekend, emphasizing the large number of parks in the county that people can go to. She said there are eight parks that people can go to and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Woidt said the county will be monitoring the capacity of the parks. She said they will need to be at 50% capacity, and individuals must follow proper guidelines.

Woidt also said the concessions will remain closed this weekend.

Additionally, she said there might be some closures at the parks to help maintain the 50% capacity rule. Woidt said the closures will be posted on social media.

County Executive Garnar said there will be "respectful" Memorial Day ceremonies held under state law, only allowing 10 individuals to attend. He said there will be more information regarding these ceremonies in the next couple of days.