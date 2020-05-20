Gorgeous Spring weather

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. High 68 (66-70) Wind ESE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 40 (36-42) Wind SE 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Wind Becoming S 5-10 mph

We'll be focusing on two features over the next few days. High pressure over Quebec will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today. Skies will be clear tonight.

This high will give us mostly sunny skies Thursday with skies turning partly cloudy Thursday night.

It looks like a low will try to move in from the south Friday and into Saturday. Not a big precipitation maker, but we have increased clouds and added showers those two days.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday. Stubborn high pressure over Nova Scotia will give us partly cloudy skies Monday, Memorial Day, with a mix of clouds Tuesday.

