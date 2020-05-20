Plowz and Mowz offers free lawn service to healthcare workers

(WBNG) -- Throughout this pandemic, the community has stepping in to help those on the front lines, whether it's buying them lunch or making mask donations.

Now another service is becoming free to healthcare workers...lawn mowing.

Plowz & Mowz is an app based out of Syracuse that made its way to Binghamton this past winter.

It offers landscaping services in the area, ranging from snow plowing to lawn mowing, meant to make life a little bit easier.

"Our mission has always been to help people and we wanted to take it a step further with healthcare workers," said co-founder Wills Mahoney.

Now because of the pandemic, the app is offering a free lawn mow to healthcare workers as a way to say thank you.

"We know they're working 12 plus hours, crazy shifts, and the last thing they probably want to do is mow their lawns. So we said, 'Hey, let's give them a free lawn mow,'" said Mahoney.

Healthcare workers say it's a small gesture that means a lot.

"It takes like two hours plus to just mow and then all the extra stuff and that's time we could spend with our family. So it's nice to have someone else come to do that and it's convenient to find it on an app," said nurse Jamie Turcotte. "I've never had so much support in my life. Everyone is always like, 'Thank you so much, nurses are great.' Everything like that but the outpouring support from the community has been amazing."

The app is not only helping healthcare workers, it's helping the small businesses it partners with.

"Every landscaping company right now is taking a hit during this time, so to be able to get them more work, we're paying for it 100 percent, I'm sure it means a lot to them," said Mahoney.

Lawn Works Landscaping out of Vestal provides services through Plowz & Mowz.

"They've definitely helped me grow, pick up more accounts in the community," said Lawn Works owner Justin Scheddin.

His business is also happy to help a greater cause.

"It's just another lawn, you know, and we do the same quality work as we would for anyone else and it feels really good to give back to our community," said Scheddin.

If you're a healthcare worker looking to take advantage of the offer, all you have to do is enter the code "HERO" in the coupon field at checkout on the Plowz & Mowz app.

You can also visit the Plowz & Mowz website by clicking here.