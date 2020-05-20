School is out early: what parents should expect this summer

(WBNG) -- With schools across the Southern Tier ending the academic year early, local officials are explaining what comes next.

Usually students wouldn't have their last day of classes until around June 19 for most districts in the area. However, schools like Broome-Tioga BOCES and Delaware, Chenango, Madison, and Otsego BOCES will be ending about a week early.

Superintendents of the schools say students and staff have worked through vacation time such as spring break as ordered by Governor Cuomo. With the combination of that and end-of-year exams being cancelled, the schools have met the required number of days for the year.

"It's basically giving back the vacation days they worked through," said Superintendent of DCMO BOCES, Perry Dewey.

With school ending early, both superintendents say it will not change dates regarding the fall semester or how their summer schooling programs function.

"We still provide an education for students and we will definitely provide education for students and educational programming at the same level that we've had in the past," said Dewey.

For Broome-Tioga BOCES, they say they are working on plans for the fall semester, depending on what the governor's orders are as they dive deeper into the summer season.

"What's happening now is schools are starting to have conversations and plans around a multitude of options for the fall… be it virtual education or in-person education," said Broome-Tioga BOCES District Superintendent, Allen Buyck.

For many kids, not being in school can often mean not getting a meal or two for the day. Since BOCES has been delivering and providing meals to families outside of school since the pandemic outbreak began, it says it will continue the program throughout the summer.

Instead of ending school on June 19 for Broome-Tioga BOCES, it will end June 12. For exact dates for both students and faculty at DCMO BOCES, click here.