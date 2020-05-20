Shortened MLB draft throws college baseball players a curveball

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University junior Shane Marshall entered the 2020 baseball season on the radar, after an impressive sophomore year.

In 2019, the center fielder batted a team-high .376, the third highest in program history. Even more impressive? Marshall hit .571 across five games in the America East Tournament, setting conference history hitting home runs in four consecutive game.

As a result, Marshall has the attention of scouts. "I've had a handful of meetings in person with a few scouts, and I was in contact with probably a half a dozen or more during the offseason."

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the landscape of the sports world, the 2020 MLB Draft was shortened from forty, to just five rounds.

Marshall said while that doesn't help people in his position, he understands. "If the draft was still forty rounds and they brought in forty-plus players per team, they won't have a place to put them this year."

There have been fifteen past Binghamton baseball players drafted, but just one in the first five rounds.

"Five rounds, for me in a mid-major conference up in the northeast, is a pretty high goal."

It's not out of the question for Marshall.

"Obviously it's going in my head, and a lot of things would still have to work out," said Marshall.

If this year's draft doesn't work out for Marshall, he'll return to Binghamton for a second shot at a junior season. After the NCAA granted seniors an additional year of eligibility, Marshall said every person on the team is returning, except one.

"We're going to have a big team but it's going to be fun, it's going to be a good year."

Mets pitching prospect Joe Zanghi weighed in on the impact a shortened draft has. As a 24th-round pick now climbing up the ranks in the Mets organization, Zanghi said he felt terrible when he heard the news.

"It's so many opportunities that guys who have worked their entire life for are going to miss out on."

As the 2020 season is on hold, this would be Zanghi's fifth season playing professional baseball, after splitting time between the Rumble Ponies and Syracuse Mets in 2019. As a late-round pick in the 2015 draft, he's learned it's all about the work you put in - not which round you're drafted in.

"As long as you have a uniform on you have an opportunity. That's where I really feel bad that a lot of guys will miss that opportunity to put a uniform on. That's how the saying goes. If you're in a uniform, you never know what could happen," said Zanghi.

Some advice from Zanghi to college players who may not hear their names called in the draft this year?

"Take the time, the opportunity might not be coming right now but that doesn't mean that it's not going to come in the future if you continue to work hard. There's plenty of guys who sign free agent and get to the big leagues."

That's advice Marshall is already taking as he waits to see what is next for his baseball journey.

"All I can do is get ready, prepare and just hope for the best."

The MLB draft will take place virtually on June 10 and 11.

