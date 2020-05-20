Stunning sunshine stays another day!

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and chilly. Wind: Light Low: 35-43

Thursday: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-10 High: 67-72

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 3-8 Low: 44-49





Forecast Discussion:





Quiet weather continues through Thursday before turning more unsettled and showery at times.

Tonight will be chilly and clear with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Clear skies last into Thursday, too, with bright sun expected. Highs Thursday reach to around 70. Clouds thicken overnight Thursday into Friday morning and lows stay in the 40s.

The cutoff low pressure system that has meandered in the Tennessee Valley will move into the Ohio Valley and then the upper mid-Atlantic region Friday and Saturday. Clouds increase and some showers develop later in the day Friday. Rain chance forecast looks to vary south to north. South of Binghamton Friday PM rain chances are around 60%. Near Binghamton the rain chance is 40% and north is 30%. Highs will hover around 70. Rain showers are likely overnight Friday.

Saturday and Sunday remain seasonable with partly sunny skies. The chance of showers is 30% Saturday and drops below 10% Sunday. Sunday looks to be mainly dry. Lows both days will be around 52.

Memorial Day continues to look mainly dry with partial sun and highs in the low 70s. Next Tuesday stays partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Both days have a slight chance of showers. By next Thursday some showers return with a 30% chance and highs in the mid 70s.