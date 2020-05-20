Two charged with felony after check-cashing scheme

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Detective Division has arrested two individuals in connection to a fraudulent check-cashing scheme.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Sadeeq Tarry and 19-year-old Naomi Webster have both been charged with one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

They say the fraudulent check-cashing scheme dates back to December of 2019.

The sheriff's office says Tarry and Webster were processed for arrest and issued appearance tickets.