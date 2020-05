(WBNG) -- Wegmans has released a new app to help customers shop more efficiently.

The Wegmans "SCAN" app allows customers to scan items as they shop. The app keeps a running total of the items scanned.

For checkout, all the customer needs to do scan the barcode at self checkout. All coupons and discounts will come up at checkout and paper coupons can be used.

In order to use this app, customers must have a shoppers club account.