2 pets killed in Apalachin house fire

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- Apalachin fire officials say two pets were killed in a house fire on Lillie Hill Road Monday.

Assistant Fire Chief Steve Luker says the house is a "total loss." The fire started in the rear of the residence but what caused it is unknown.

Luker says the American Red Cross is assisting the family who has been displaced from the fire.

The blaze took about three hours to put out, Luker says, and departments from Tioga and Broome counties were called to help put it out.